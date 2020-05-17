Jockey Usman training at night for Olympics

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Melbourne-based horse rider Usman Khan is undergoing training in the night to prepare for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“Colder months have arrived, it’s 0 and -1 C degree, the horses are still in work during Ramadan. We are training during the early hours of the morning, starting at 2am,” Usman told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

At the Wallaby Hill in December 2019, Usman and his horse Azad Kashmir did well to complete the CCI4*-L, finishing 13th and that was enough to earn their Minimum Eligibility Requirements (MER) and achieve Tokyo 2020 qualification.

Usman will be the first Pakistani horse rider to feature at the Olympics, to be held in July-August next year in Tokyo. He will feature in the equestrian event.

“The lockdown in Australian has eased but restrictions do apply until end of May. FEI medical board has submitted new framework for WHO approval for commencement of sport. Australia plans to open in July.

The Pakistan Equestrian Federation is looking forward into the future with focus also on 2022 Asian Games in China,” he said.

“The level of competition for Asian Games is not as high as Olympics, Asian Games are normally at FEI 3 star level and Olympics at FEI 4 star level,” he added.

A few events after the lockdown will be important for Usman to show further promise ahead of the biggest spectacle of the world.

Usman, who is a self-made athlete and son of a retired major, had to struggle for 15 long years for making it to the Olympics,

Besides Usman, javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, shooters Khalil Akhtar, Gulfam Joseph and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir have qualified for the Olympics.

Judoka Shah Hussain and karateka Saadi Abbas are in line, making efforts to make it to the Olympics.