Islamic Games 2021 postponed

KARACHI: Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) has postponed the 5th Islamic Games which were pencilled in for August 20-29, 2021, in Konya, Turkey.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Saturday revealed that the ISSF has informed that due to negative impacts of COVID-19 pandemic and based on the IOC decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games until 2021 summer, which will coincide with the dates of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games Konya 2021, the ISSF Executive Board in its meeting has decided to postpone the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games Konya 2021 until further notice.

“The POA will update all the stakeholders as soon as the new dates are announced by the ISSF,” the POA said.

The ISSF Executive Board, headed by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Alfaisal held its meeting through a video conference on May 2, an ISSF letter to its member National Olympic Committees said.

“In the meeting they decided to postpone the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games Konya 2021 until further notice, provided that the ISSF Supervision and Coordination Commission will communicate with the organising committee to set a new date for the Games, taking into account the world sporting event calendar,” the letter said. Pakistan is expected to feature in 18 disciplines at the Games.