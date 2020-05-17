Pakistan ‘agree’ to tour England this summer

KARACHI: Unless the Covid-19 situation in Britain takes a turn for the worse in the coming weeks, Pakistan’s cricket team will tour England for their Test and Twenty20 International series this summer.

Wasim Khan, Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chief Executive told ‘The News’ on Saturday that following a “thorough” presentation by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the PCB has, in principle, agreed to go ahead with the trip starting in July this year.

“The ECB gave us a thorough presentation on the arrangements it is making for the series in England. We are very optimistic that the tour will take place,” said Wasim about the conference call between top PCB and ECB officials held on Friday evening.

“The ECB has shared with us in details all logistical and operational arrangements. It includes everything from chartered flights, testing of the players, bio-secure hotels and cricket venues,” he added.

“They’ve shown us photographs of how things like medical facilities for players, broadcasting facilities and media will look like during the series.”

Wasim said that the ECB plans look convincing but he fell short of agreeing that Pakistan’s tour of England is officially confirmed.

“We have agreed in principle to send our team for the series in England but a final decision is yet to be made,” he stressed.

So what’s the stumbling block in reaching that final decision?

“Well, the series might be important for both England and Pakistan but life comes first. We have to make sure that the plans (being made by ECB) will ensure player safety. That’s why we will wait for another two to three weeks before making a final decision.”

Wasim said the final decision on the tour will be medically-led.

“It’s the medical experts who will have the biggest say,” he said. “Our medical expert Dr Sohail is constantly in touch with his counterparts in ECB as well as in the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB),” he added.

The West Indies cricket team is also scheduled to tour England. Their series precedes that of Pakistan and Wasim is of the view that it will help PCB in making the best possible decision.

“We will have ample time to see how England’s series with the West Indies goes. At the moment, we have been told that the coronavirus curve is coming down in England which is a good sign,” he said.

Pakistan are to play three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in England this summer. Usually, they would have sent separate squads for the two assignments but on the advice of ECB, PCB is considering sending an extended contingent that would include both Test and T20I specialists.

“Normally we would have sent 15 players for Tests and then made changes in the squad before the T20 series. But because of the Covid-19 protocols, ECB has suggested we send just one extended squad.

“So once the tour is confirmed we would select a squad including 25-27 players for both Tests and T20I matches,” said Wasim adding that ECB will be footing the costs of additional players and any chartered flights needed to send the team to England.

ECB has informed PCB that all the six matches would take place at two bi-secure venues – Aegis Bowl in Southampton and Old Trafford in Manchester.

“In addition, ECB has informed us that they would give us another venue for pre-series training which would be exclusively used by the Pakistan team,” he said.

Wasim said that ECB is working on finalising the training venue. “They have two, three venues in mind.

However, it is understood by ‘The News’ that Edgbaston in Birmingham is likely to serve as Pakistan’s training base once they land in England mid July.

Wasim said that while the series is yet to be confirmed, PCB will start making arrangements for it from next week.

“As for now we see that the tour is taking place so we will plan accordingly.”

This means that PCB officials will start meeting players to get their consent for the tour.

“We will tell the players that the final decision will be theirs. They should consult their families before deciding about it. We believe that life comes first.”

The Board will also begin working on the logistics that include visas and travelling arrangements. “In addition we will also have to think about sending a bigger support staff because of the extended squad,” Wasim said.