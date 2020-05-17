close
Sun May 17, 2020
AFP
May 17, 2020

US approves at-home sample collection for virus testing

World

AFP
May 17, 2020

WASHINGTON: The US approved a DIY nasal sample collection kit for coronavirus tests on Saturday, adding to an array of at-home options for a country eager to expand its Covid-19 testing.

The Food and Drug Administration on April 21 approved a first at-home nasal sample collection kit under an arrangement that sends such samples to LabCorp, a major chain of laboratories.

On May 8 the FDA gave the green light to a test developed by Rutgers University which uses a saliva sample taken at home and sent to a Rutgers lab.

Saturday’s FDA authorization was for an at-home nasal sample kit developed by Everlywell. The sample can then be processed with several diagnostic tests.

The kit contains nasal swabs to collect a sample and a tube of saline solution to transport it to a specified lab.

