Islamic Games postponed

ISLAMABAD: The 5th Islamic SolidarityGames, which were scheduled to be held in Konya (Turkey) in 2021, have been postponed due to fresh dates of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021.

The Islamic Solidarity Sports Federations (ISSF) has informed all member countries that ISSF Executive Board in its meeting has decided to postpone the Games until further notice.

Following is the text of the letter sent to all member countries: “Due to the negative impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the global sports, and based on the International Olympic Committee’s decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to the year of 2021, which will coincide with the date of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games “Konya 2021”, The ISSF Executive Board, headed by HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Alfaisal, held its meeting through video conferencing on Saturday.”