Robert says fit for Bundesliga

BERLIN: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski says he is fitter than ever ahead of Bundesliga clash at FC Union Berlin and taking advice from World Cup record-holder Miroslav Klose.

The 41-year-old Klose, who holds the record of 16 goals scored at World Cup finals, has joined Bayern’s staff and will be next to head coach Hansi Flick on the bench on Sunday.

Lewandowski, 31, is enjoying the best season of his career, netting 25 goals in 23 league games and on course to better his 30-goal haul in both 2015/16 and 2016/17.

The league’s top-scorer has used the time since the Bundesliga halted in mid-March, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, to improve his fitness.

“I feel better than ever before because I was able to work hard on my physical fitness for the last two months,” said Lewandowski, who underwent groin surgery in December. The Bundesliga will become the first top European league to return this weekend during the pandemic with games behind closed doors.

Bayern head to Berlin with a four-point lead at the top of the table.

Mid-table Union have beaten previous league leaders Dortmund and Moenchengladbach this season, but the terraces at their compact east Berlin stadium will this time be empty. Poland captain Lewandowski sent records tumbling by scoring in each of the first 11 league games this season.

He is now learning from ex-Germany striker Klose, who scored 53 goals in 150 games for Bayern during his career and last week signed a year-long contract to join the coaching staff. “He was a great player and I know that he can help us with his experience and skills,” added Lewandowski.

“You can learn something new from any coach to become a better player.” Union’s Swiss coach Urs Fischer will not be in charge of the hosts for Sunday’s game having broken the team’s quarantine following a family bereavement. Nevertheless, Bayern head coach Hansi Flick expects a tough match in Berlin.