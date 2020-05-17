Pakistan’s Tour to England: PCB to seek players’ consent for the trip

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will take cricketers into confidence via a video conference in the next fortnight to seek their consent on touring England this summer.

The PCB following hectic negotiations with the England and Wales Cricket Board has agreed to the England tour for three Tests and as many Twenty20 Internationals. “Subject to the NOC (no objection certificate) from the government and as per the British government’s directions, Pakistan will tour England,” PCB’s Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said.

He said national cricketers’ consent would be sought regarding the trip. “We will hold a video conference with all the probable team members plus the backup players to know if they are willing to tour England. No player will be forced to undertake the trip,” he said.

“We have agreed to tour England to keep the spirit of the game alive. Cricket needs cooperation and support from all member countries amid the COVID-19 threat. Our decision to take the tour is led by these factors,” Wasim said.

“The emerging situation is unprecedented where there is a requirement to support and help each other in the best interest of the game. We want to save cricket from collapse. It is like showing solidarity.”

When questioned whether the PCB would get anything in return for undertaking such a high risk tour, Wasim said being one of the leading cricket boards, it was PCB’s moral responsibility to extend help to the ECB. “We will not set any condition nor do we expect anything in return. The risk we are taking, we believe, is in the best interest of the game. It is guided by our moral responsibility,” Wasim said.

Pakistan and England cricket officials held a detailed video conference late Friday to discuss the formalities of the tour. Besides Wasim Khan, Misbahul Haq, Zakir Khan and Dr Sohail Ahmad were part of the PCB team. The ECB team was led by Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison.

According to initial details available with ‘The News’, a chartered flight will take around 25 cricketers to England in early July. After coronavirus tests are conducted and a two-week quarantine period is done, the team will start official business.

The first Test of the series will start on August 5. The ECB has already short-listed three venues including Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Old Trafford in Manchester as possible centres for the Test matches. The visiting team will stay at the ground premises as both the venues offer hotel facilities.

“All the expenditure of the flight, boarding and lodging of the Pakistan team and quarantine will be the responsibility of the England board,” Wasim told ‘The News’.

He said the cricket boards around the world would have to come forward to play under so friendly and exciting surroundings.

“All matches will be held behind closed doors with only those staff performing official duties allowed to enter the stadiums.”

Besides the Test series, Pakistan will also play three T20 Internationals in September. “Venues for the Test and T20 series will be officially announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board,” the PCB CEO said.