Red-hot Reyes shines in Tenerife

TENERIFE: Cristo Reyes got a glimpse of a nine-dart finish as he wrapped up Group 29 of the PDC Home Tour in style with three straight wins.
The Spaniard, playing at his father-in-law’s bar in Tenerife, hit seven straight trebles in the fifth leg of his opening match against John Henderson, before going astray. But Reyes recovered to edge the Scot 5-4 in his opener and repeated the feat with another deciding-leg victory over Ryan Meikle.