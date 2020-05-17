25 test positive for corona in occupied Kashmir village

ISLAMABAD: Thirty-six people — including 25 from a single village in Kulgam district — have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the number of positive cases in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) to 1,048.

Among the fresh cases in Kashmir, 25 are from Kulgam, three from Srinagar, six from Baramulla and one each from Pulwama and Bandipora districts. Of the 1,048 cases in the disputed territory, occupied Kashmir has 928.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri people held a protest and chanted slogans in Budgam against the brutalities of Indian forces who were torturing the protesting people over inadequate Covid-19 arrangements.

The relatives of the people put in quarantine said the administration was delaying conducting of Covid-19 tests and not declaring the test results. According to reports, Indian police beat up and injured a girl on the premises of a quarantine centre in Nagam Chadoora area of the district. Later, she was shifted to hospital.

A series of videos of the incident had gone viral on social media in which a cop could be seen chasing and hurling expletives on a local Kashmiri. This comes as a top United States diplomat, Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, on Saturday said Washington had seen unfortunate reports of Covid-19 related “rhetoric and harassment” against the Muslim community. “In India, we have seen reports of unfortunate Covid-19-related rhetoric and harassment, particularly against the Muslim community.

“This has been exacerbated by fake news reports, misinformation being shared via social media. There have also been instances of Muslims being attacked for allegedly spreading the coronavirus,” Brownback said while briefing reporters during a conference call on the impact of Covid-19 on religious minorities throughout the world.