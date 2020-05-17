Domestic flights resume as Pakistan inches back to normalcy

ISLAMABAD: Domestic flight operations partially resumed in the country on Saturday, while Punjab announced plans to resume public transport—and open up malls—as the nation began its slow trek to normalcy following nearly two months of coronavirus lockdown.

The first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying 84 passengers departed from Karachi for Lahore at 1.00pm, along with flights destined for Lahore and Islamabad operated by Serene Airlines.

The five major airports allowed to restart domestic flight operations include Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), Quetta International Airport, and Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport. However, the suspension on international flight operations was extended until May 31 a day earlier.

In another development, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given the nod for inter-city and inter-district transport to resume and announced a 20 per cent reduction in fares, Geo News reported. “We will pass on the benefit of a reduction in petroleum prices to passengers,” said Buzdar after a cabinet meeting.

It was also decided to allow online taxi services to operate. Buzdar warned that all services will have to strictly abide by the safety protocols outlined by the government, which means all passengers, drivers and bus conductors must wear masks.

Furthermore, all bus operators will be required to make hand sanitisers available for passengers and ensure proper distancing between people while seated. In separate decisions, churches will be allowed to hold services on Sunday and shopping malls will be reopened in the province as long as standard operating procedures are followed. Malls, as well as the automotive industry, will resume operations from tomorrow (Monday), according to Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan. The gradual resumption of economic activity came as Pakistan’s coronavirus cases continued to steadily climb, with 39,473 confirmed infections—a day-on-day increase of 743 — with 13 more deaths, taking the total death toll to 847.

Meanwhile, in remarks quoted by Radio Pakistan, information minister Shibli Faraz said there was a “difference of opinion” among the provinces on the resumption of public transport, but a consensus “has been developed on the matter to a great extent now”. He added that a policy had been framed to “responsibly use transport”.

Faraz was referring to Sindh’s refusal to resume public transport, citing the risk for the nation’s virus situation resembling Italy’s. He, however, insisted that “all the federating units have been taken along to cope with the situation arising out of the pandemic”.

Stressing the need for unity to tackle the challenge, Faraz regretted that the opposition parties “did not give any positive suggestions in the National Assembly session convened on their insistence, but used the occasion for political point scoring”.

Late on Friday, the Ministry of Interior had announced the opening of the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham and Chaman posts round-the-clock for six days a week. The border was closed on March 27 last month. Later it was opened for three days a week in April. Both posts will remain open 24/7 for six days except Saturday—which is reserved for pedestrian movements only.