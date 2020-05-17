LCCI hails opening of markets

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has welcomed the government’s business-friendly measures, and urged both the government and the business community to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), a statement said on Saturday.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that it is a wise decision that would help make business community survive who were facing severe financial crunch due to the lockdown and closure of their businesses.

Public gatherings are being witnessed in the city markets after ease in almost two months prolonged lockdown. To tackle this situation, the government would have to join hands with the business community and support through resources, as they alone cannot deal with the situation, Sheikh said, adding that it would help in implementation of safety measures in the markets.

The LCCI president also suggested the government to allow 24/7 working to the businesses till Eid that would reduce the panic and people would be able to make purchases at their ease.

Special teams should be deputed outside the markets who should restrain senior citizens and kids from entering the markets, while ladies police should also be allocated for women.