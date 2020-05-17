Misguided pandemic charity

LAHORE: Beggars are having heydays during the current pandemic luring philanthropist.

Pre-pandemic the beggars were found on traffic signals and in the markets. After lockdown the traffic thinned out and markets were mostly closed.

They spread all around. Pre-pandemic they requested for alms, but post-pandemic they ask aggressively for help in kind or cash.

When someone comes to distribute aid in the street they snatch the things and run away. Since they are professional beggars they know the art of exploiting the emotions.

Pandemic has multiplied their daily incomes, as the area has also been enlarged. The state has no control over them. Some motorists have been looted by mob of beggars while travelling on isolated roads. People have now started avoiding empty roads even in daylight.

Most of the private sector charity goes to these professional beggars, as deserving families facing financial crunch of this magnitude for the first time have no clue how to ask for help.

Most of them despite near

starvation still think beyond their dignity to beg for assistance. Our philanthropists are accustomed to helping those that ask for help.

Most have not developed a mechanism to distribute their charity among the deserving. They dole out alms on first come first serve basis.

This way they distribute assistance (ration or cash) to six members of one family as all of them came through the queue established for distribution. This has been happening for years and the philanthropists still remain shy of conducting a proper survey of poor localities and then distributing the charity among the deserving at their door step.

When the deserving ones remain deprived, they shed invisible tears that are harder to wipe away as they do not fall on their face. Their dignity stops them from begging for help, their miseries are invisible to the philanthropists that distribute alms from their cosy offices or comfortable homes.

It is indeed very disturbing that those families who always looked after themselves and managed even with meagre resources have lost all avenues of earning and have even consumed whatever they saved.

They are now living in a semi starved state, while professional beggars are benefitting from the philanthropic spirit of the nation.

The nation as a whole would have to change the way it distributes alms.

Begging should be completely banned in markets, streets, at signals and public places. Even those who provide help should be prosecuted to ensure that the charity is evenly distributed.

We are in the midst of a crisis where the state and the civil society is making its best effort to ease the miseries of those who have been bruised both economically and emotionally by the new coronavirus.

Most have lost jobs; some lost their bread earner to the disease, as he ignored safety measures to earn for the family. These working class individuals though were not very well off even before pandemic, they kept their dignity by managing their families from whatever they earned through their hard work.

They never went after charity or dole outs. There are some families where almost every adult member went out to earn.

Women washed utensils, swiped floors and cooked food for well to do families. The men looked for jobs as labourers on daily basis or were employed in the shops as salesman or helpers.

Two or three family members hardly earned enough to pull on decently because the salary or payment structure is such that

their cumulative earnings sometimes equalled the minimum wage only.

Women working to clean homes get merely Rs2,000 from one house and hardly manage three houses. The shopkeepers (most of them) hand their helpers or salesman between Rs4,000-Rs6,000. The daily wager hardly gets work two to three days a week.

All these jobs vanished suddenly, as the panic about pandemic gripped the country. Markets were closed due to lockdown so the salesmen getting paltry salary lost the job.

Daily wagers were deprived of even the sporadic labour they earned, as economic activities came to a halt.

The house maids were mostly asked by the households not to come for fear of spread of disease through them.

Some households sent maids off with full pay, some with partil salary and most without any salary.