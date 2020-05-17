Rupee may stay firm

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to trade in the current ranges against the dollar during the week ahead supported by foreign exchange sent home for Eid by overseas Pakistanis, traders said.

“We expect inflows from remittances to pick up, as some countries ease lockdown measures. We expect an increase in remittances in the last week of Ramazan that will support the currency and the forex reserves,” a trader at a leading commercial bank said.

“Though production seems to remain dull, despite a gradual easing of coronavirus lockdown, remittances will offer support against the dollar demand from importers and corporate if any generate in the market.”

The local currency is likely to hover in the band of 160-161 against the greenback in the coming week, the trader said.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reduces policy rate by a further 100 basis points to 8 percent, fourth such reduction in two months.

“The rate cut is priced in and welcoming news for the markets and we expect this will build a positive sentiment, but the foreign exchange market participants have started thinking how low interest rates could put pressure on the rupee,” another dealer said.

The SBP’s clarification on the rating agency Moody’s report on the placement of Pakistan’s sovereign rating under review also boosted the sentiment.

The central bank said the action taken by the Moody’s has nothing to do with Pakistan, specifically.

The only driver is Moody’s global approach of placing all countries that are expected to participate in the G20 debt relief initiative under review.”

The key inference analysts made post the State Bank of Pakistan statement and briefing is that the central bank still has some ammunition as far as rate cuts are concerned, but it really is the tail-end of the cycle and future rate cut/s will be more tapered and measured and may not happen before the next monetary policy statement, which is about two months away, according to a weekly report issued by Tresmark.

Overall markets will take the monetary policy statement positively, especially as other macros like remittances; current account deficit and inflation are stable. Fiscal deficit, as expected, will be rampant, the report said.

But IMF, global recovery and CPEC will be key to future growth catalysts, it added. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $18.744 billion in the week ended May 8, from $18.755 billion a week ago.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $59 million to $12.270 billion.

The rupee weakened 11 paisas against the dollar during the outgoing week. It closed at 160.07 versus the greenback in the interbank market on Friday.