A classist decision

Its been almost two months since some kind of distancing has been enforced by the state. Instead of a strict and quick lockdown we've gone ahead with a loose and long version on the pretext of taking care of the poor/daily-wagers.

After two months, with the infected numbers still growing, we are opening up society, because the poor are losing their livelihood. The problem is that it's the most classist thing that the government can do. The ease in lockdown will disproportionately affect the poor and cause illness and death. The choice we need to make: is it more effective (or even possible) to treat their illness or feed them?

Hasan Raza

Karachi