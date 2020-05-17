This refers to the letter ‘Aviation woes’ (May 12) by Malik Tariq Ali. Many airlines around the world have laid-off their employees and in other cases, there have been deep salary cuts. Some airlines have gone under. However, PIA appears to be a privileged organization and its bloated workforce of a different gene. Neither has the surplus staff been laid-off nor have salaries, perks and privileges been slashed.

This is even though most of the employees are sitting at home and idle, with most aircraft parked on the tarmac since the lockdown. The airline’s revenue stream has been wiped out, like the rest of the world’s carriers, but there is no attempt to cut avoidable expenditures and minimize losses. Rather, it is the taxpayers of an impoverished nation that are footing the bill, little wonder about the inertia then.

Arif Majeed

Karachi