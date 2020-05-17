Art of calm

Having been barred from any outdoor, social activities, at least for the foreseeable future, perhaps people can fill the empty hours by taking up a creative hobby. Keeping ourselves busy drawing, painting, writing, and reading keeps anxiety and panic at bay. Doing such things ought to keep us busy and bring us some peace of mind, helping us weather the current crisis.

This is not mere wishful thinking, psychologists and psychiatrists around the world have long stressed the therapeutic impact that art has on mental health, in a time that requires calm and patience, such activities help us reclaim a sense of harmony. In artwork, we are able to seek the consolation and happiness that we now yearn for.

Ahmad Nadeem

Islamabad