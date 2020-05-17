Our finest

This has been the hardest time of our lives; no one has been through the coronavirus epidemic and the subsequent lockdown unscathed. Many brave doctors have lost their lives by putting themselves on the front lines in the fight against the disease. These are the real heroes, what safety we enjoy today is largely down to their efforts and that of other essential workers.

In appreciation of their efforts, Pakistanis must continue to observe and obey their advice and do our part in helping our courageous medical professionals fight this disease.

Parvez Moula Bakhsh

Karachi