Bigotry in India

The harassment of Muslims by the Indian government is continuing, and has been noted by the US Commission for International Religious Freedom. The prestigious commission has already listed India as a country of ‘particular concern’ in its 2020 report, essentially on the basis of anti-Muslim laws. The commission has also tweeted that Muslims protesting the country’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act have also faced arrests. The writers of the report say it is obvious this trend is continuing.

The report has been posted on the official site of the Statement Department and sent to the Secretary of State and Congress for further action. In certain cases, a nation designated to be one of ‘particular concern’ can face economic sanctions. The commission has also said that such action against Muslim activists has continued during the Covid19 crisis, and has reminded India that this is certainly not the time to do so. In addition, the USCIRF has specifically mentioned Safoora Zargar, a Muslim activist arrested in New Delhi in April following mob attacks on Muslim protesters. She was three months pregnant at the time and a research fellow at the Jamia Millia University Delhi.

It is clear that the BJP government backed by the militant RSS is in no mood to change its policies. The USCIRF report has also commented on the excesses in Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir and the restrictions on basic freedoms in that territory. Muslims also continue to be prevented from attending prayers and religious ceremonies, although Hindus are allowed to do so. Naturally, there is an equal risk of the spread of Covid-19 at Hindu gatherings as at Muslim ones. The discriminatory politics of the BJP government can no longer be hidden. One crime after another has been committed against the 20 million Muslims of India. The taking up of the matter by the USCIRF so strongly is a positive step. It may help draw world attention to the problem and remind leaders everywhere that the human rights record of the country and its democratic credentials need to be examined given the manner in which it is treating its Muslim population.