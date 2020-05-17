Living with coronavirus

With the permission to operate flights from five major airports of the country, it appears that the so-called ‘smart lockdown’ is also coming to an end. The federal government has been reluctant to enforce a strict lockdown in the country right from the first case that emerged in Pakistan. Now the prime minister has announced further relaxation in the lockdown despite the increasing number of covid-19 cases across the country. Airports in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta, will gradually resume their operations though, the announcement says, only half of the seats in airplanes will be filled to maintain social distancing. The Civil Aviation Authority is reported to have prepared strict SOPs to ensure disinfection and social distancing both for crews as well as passengers. Airlines have been asked to keep a seat vacant between passengers. And all passengers will be required to put on protective masks and no food or beverages will be served. But even more disturbing is the decision by the government of Punjab to allow public transport to open up, despite the rapid rise in coronavirus cases across the province.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has lifted the ban on both intercity and intra-city transport. Moreover, the Punjab government has also allowed reopening of shopping malls and car manufacturing units, but they will be asked to follow the SOPS. This does not bode well for the coming days. It is pertinent to mention that the number of infected people has more than doubled in the past two weeks from just 18,000 on May 1 to over 38,000 on May 15. That is an increase of more than a thousand in a day. And as the lockdown eases the numbers will multiply rapidly, while our health sector is already full to its capacity. This calls for a more circumspect approach to deal with this crisis. We have observed that across the country markets and bazaars are full of people, and hardly anybody is observing any social distancing.

Having said this, the government must not forget its primary duty of catering to the needs of those who have lost their jobs. That means on the one side the government must enforce strict SOPs and on the other it must keep helping the poor who have nowhere to turn to. We now have to learn to live with the coronavirus till the time a vaccine is developed. And this new style of living demands social distancing and wearing of a mask as a new normal whenever you step out. The earlier we learn this lesson the better it will be for all of us and for humanity. And for the government, the new normal should be spending more on health and education so that people can take better care of themselves. All the pre-corona priorities must be reset and the development and welfare of people must take precedence over all other considerations, if we want to live with corona and not die with it. With rowdiness now being seen in hospitals, it is clear that plenty of misunderstandings continue. We need to see if in his focus on poor people, the prime minister is able to realize that a lockdown which is well organized and includes regular ration distribution may keep them safer than anything else.