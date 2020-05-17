A pandemic wasted

An additional regret in these testing times is that we are wasting this momentous ‘gift’ of a pandemic. It seems that we are not paying sufficient attention to what Covid-19 is doing to us and how it has exposed our systemic deficiencies. A monumental challenge is staring us in the face – and we are furtively looking sideways.

Yes, a refusal to learn from history and from extraordinary experiences is almost our badge of honour. But now we are being tossed to and fro in a tidal wave that has swept across the entire world. Everything, everywhere is in a state of flux. A new world is in the making.

One message that has risen above all the confusion and uncertainty of the present crisis is simply this: we must recognise the misery and the helplessness of our people and try to create an egalitarian society that is better capable of defending itself against any threat to its survival or well-being. It has been said that there has never been a time when every person is seriously worried about the same things at the same time.

You could identify many different aspects of the trauma that specific countries are passing through. There is a lot more to this coronavirus than the lives versus livelihood debate. Values and codes of behaviour that have defined our existence are being revised and re-assessed.

Every individual has their own personal story. In that sense, this pandemic is devising its own curriculum on how to be human. In a larger perspective, societies have to come to terms with problems that are still not fully evolved. Finally, the state must find its response to a challenge that would demand a high level of political wisdom, knowledge of worldly affairs and recourse to expert advice.

So, what is our performance so far in dealing with this crisis? Unfortunately, we stumbled at the first step. The nation was not able to come together and political animosities in fact became more abrasive. This discord is continuing to grow. In this situation, the obvious conclusion is that the rulers have failed the people.

In addition to business-as-usual in the political arena, there is this confusion about the formal strategy to deal with the pandemic. Prime Minister Imran Khan personifies this confusion. I will not dwell more on this because Imran Khan’s ‘double-think’ on his government’s coronavirus policy is a recurring theme. There was also that mystifying allusion to the role of the elite in justifying a strict lockdown.

There is no dispute about the unbearable cost of a sustained lockdown and cessation of all economic activity for the poor and low-income segments of society. The irony here, though, is that Imran Khan’s PTI has not specifically championed the cause of the poor and the working class and the situation was already quite grim when the coronavirus knocked on the door.

Let me borrow words from Khurram Husain’s column published in Dawn on Thursday to sum up this political ploy: “It is a deeply Pakistani trait for the country’s leadership to serve the poor with words and the rich with their deeds. There is a long pedigree to this peculiar brand of two-facedness, of doling out goodies to the rich in the name of the poor”.

The point, obviously, is that the government is doing the same even now with many of the policies that have been launched in the economic sphere. No hint, to be sure, has yet been dropped about an ideological or philosophical shift in the politics of Imran Khan that would ensure a re-distribution of the nation’s resources to empower the poor and institute social justice.

Incidentally, thoughts about a revolutionary transformation of the economic and political system may also be triggered by this pandemic, when you make a careful study of how different societies have dealt with this challenge, with what results. Much of the focus in this regard would be on the quality of leadership a country has and also the strength of its society and institutions, particularly its health infrastructure.

This week, two rousing projections of collective performance on the opposite ends of our social spectrum portrayed the story of today’s Pakistan. Up there, on the sacred stage of the nation’s parliament, we had the worthy legislators playing their role. Even in this time of coronavirus, they freely indulged in political swashbuckling.

But they were playing Hamlet without the prince of Denmark. Prime Minister Imran Khan, the lead player if you want to play by the constitution, was not present, even though he also holds the health portfolio. This is typical of how he writes his own script. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi served as his understudy. He spoke his line quite well but had obviously not bargained for the barbs that Bilawal Bhutoo-Zardari later threw at him.

Change the scene and come down to the street level in Karachi and Lahore and some other cities during the hours when the lockdown was relaxed earlier in the week. What you had were people merrily crowding the markets in defiance of the precautionary measures prescribed by the authorities, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distances.

This sense of disorder and waywardness is the hallmark of Pakistani society. It can be argued that the chaos you find in the bazaar has its roots in the upper, the perfumed, echelons of our society. But the point here is that we are not behaving in a disciplined manner even in the midst of a life-threatening crisis.

So where are we headed as a nation? The lockdown dilemma, at a time when infections are on a rising curve, remains unresolved. Imran Khan is convinced that a continued lockdown is not the answer for us. At the same time, we seem unable to handle the opening up process.

Can we find our way out of this crisis without embracing its complexity and learning the lessons that it has for us?

The writer is a senior journalist.

