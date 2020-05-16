Man shot dead over land dispute

MIANWALI: A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Kamar Masani police limits on Friday. According to police sources, Sana Uallh of Lava Tehsil Mianwali had an enmity with his cousins Saqib and Faisal over property cases. On the day of incident, Sana Ullah along with his brother Zaka Ullah was travelling on a motorcycle when accused Saqib and Faisal shot at them, leaving them injured. Sana Ullah died at hospital.