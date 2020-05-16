Another cop dies from coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Another cop of the Lahore Police died due to coronavirus Friday. The victim has been identified as head constable Ramazan Alam, a resident of Fatehgarh, Moghalpura. He served Lahore Police for 18 years. He was working as naib reader of SDPO Iqbal Town Circle. He has been survived by a wife and five children. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed said Lahore Police would recommend Shaheed package for the constable and will look after his family.