Sat May 16, 2020
May 16, 2020

Another cop dies from coronavirus

May 16, 2020

LAHORE: Another cop of the Lahore Police died due to coronavirus Friday. The victim has been identified as head constable Ramazan Alam, a resident of Fatehgarh, Moghalpura. He served Lahore Police for 18 years. He was working as naib reader of SDPO Iqbal Town Circle. He has been survived by a wife and five children. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed said Lahore Police would recommend Shaheed package for the constable and will look after his family.

