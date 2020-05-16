close
Sat May 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2020

PM for extensionin G20 debt relief facility

National

May 16, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Calling the G-20 debt relief a timely initiative, Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday urged the forum to further extend the facility to provide greater space to coronavirus-hit developing countries and allow them to dedicate their resources towards providing relief to their people.

Chairing a briefing to review external inflow and outflow situation of the foreign exchange with special reference to the support received from various development partners to cope with the COVID-19 situation, the prime minister directed his economic team to explore opportunities for debt for development swaps so that the process of socio-economic development could be stimulated.

