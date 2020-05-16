Ex-UC nazim, son shot dead

JARANWALA: Former union council nazim and his son were shot dead in Chak 54/GB over a dispute on Friday. Reportedly, Abdul Jabar Gujar and his nephew Sadiq Gujar have a dispute. Last night, Abdul Jabar, his son Ibrar and nephew Ali Hassan were heading towards their fields on motorcycles when Sadiq Gujar and his accomplices starting indiscriminate firing at them, leaving Abdul Jabar and Ibrar dead on the spot and Ali wounded critically. Sadr police have registered a case against seven accused.