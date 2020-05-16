Show-cause notice issued to 5 Patwaris

SARGODHA: Show cause notices have been issued to five patwaris for not meeting the wheat target.

According to Assistant Commissioner Usman Jalis, the Punjab government had given target to every patwari to purchase wheat, but patwaris of Bhalwal Tehsil, Hasnat Hussain, Patwar, Old Bhalwal, Taswar Hussain Deowal, Khalid Mehmood, Chak 15 NB, Rana Rashid Iqbal, Mandi Bhalwal, Tahir Abbas Patwari, Chak 9ML showed poor performance in terms of achieving wheat procurement target. The patwaris are asked to file their reply within four days otherwise a strict action would be taken against them.