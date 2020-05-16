CAA extends ban on international flights till 31st

LAHORE: Pakistan has extended the ban on international flight operations till May 31, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced Friday. “As per the decision of the GoP, the suspension of international flight operations as effected earlier has been extended till (Sunday) May 31, 2020 at 23.59 hours PST. Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of Int flights reflected in previous orders remain unchanged,” read a tweet from the CAA. The CAA had announced earlier that it had suspended domestic flight operations till May 10.