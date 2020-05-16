Floating news through NAB sources is media trial: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan is behind every case and reference of the NAB against opposition, especially the PML-N leaders.

Responding to news about a fresh reference being prepared against the Sharif family by NAB, she said the purpose of floating such anonymous sources news is only to harass and insult through a media smear campaign. She said no matter how many fictitious references Imran Khan might get penned against the Sharif family, his enormous corruption cannot stay hidden behind such diversions.

The PML-N spokesperson said the NAB-Niazi alliance has failed to build its false narrative by creating false references against Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and their family members. She said there has been a non-stop vicious campaign against the Sharif family and despite all power and records, the Imran Khan-led corrupt PTI has not been able to prove corruption against them.

She said the fiasco that started from Panama was reduced to the sewer case, personal property and now ancestral property. She alleged that the NAB-Niazi unholy alliance didn’t even feel shame while dragging a 90 year old mother into their political victimisation.

“This Accountability Bureau is blind to the court’s verdict on Banigala, to the political ATMs-manufactured Zaman Park House, the millions worth flat in Grand Hyatt, the 23 illegal secret accounts, the billions funnelled to Imran Khan from questionable persons and organisations.

The PML-N spokesperson said the persecution of the Sharif family by NAB is blatantly clear. “And when they could not find anything to satiate their vengeance, they have stooped down to victimisation of female family members and residences,” she said.

But she said all this cannot scare and silence the PML-N.