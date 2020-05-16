Imran Ismail, Fawad say no change in Sindh governor office

LAHORE: Senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Sindh Governor Imran Ismael have rejected speculation about change in the office of the governor.

Social media and certain PTI circles are abuzz with speculations these days over the possible replacement of Imran Ismael. However, the PTI senior leaders as well as Governor Sindh Imran Ismael have denied the reports, asserting that no change was in the offing in Sindh regarding the office of Governor.

"It’s just a hoax, there is no reality in it," said Governor Sindh Imran Ismael while talking to The News after he was contacted.

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, when contacted, also denied any such development, asking, “Are we insane that we will take such a step that would provide further opportunity to our opponents to criticise us?”