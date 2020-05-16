Youm-e-Ali observed with reverence

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: On the call of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Youm-e-Ali, martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali ibn-e-Abi Talib (RA) was observed all over Pakistan on Friday with religious fervour and reverence.

To mark the day, religious scholars while addressing Friday congregations highlighted excerpts from life of Syedna Ali Al-Murtaza (RA) and described sacrifices of Syedna Ali Al-Murtaza for aggrandisement of Islam.

“Muslims from Kashmir to Palestine are facing cruelties and we can overcome these challenges pursuing the way of life and teachings of Syedna Ali Al-Murtaza. Life and teachings of Syedna Ali Al-Murtaza set a precedent for Muslims to be followed to seek consent of Allah Almighty.”

The leadership of PUC underlined that pursuing the teachings of Hazrat Ali (RA), the world could be led on the path of justice and wisdom, adding that unity of Muslim Ummah could be ensured while pursuing the way of life and teachings of Hazrat Ali (RA).

The leadership of PUC addressed shortened Friday sermons in their respective districts and divisions and highlighted way of life and sayings of Hazrat Ali (RA)stating that we can withstand the evil forces following the life span of Hazrat Ali ibn-e-Abi Talib.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi, Chairman PUC, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Aseedur Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Abdul Hakeem Athar addressed Friday sermons in Lahore while Maulana Abubakar Sabri, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Ilyas Muslim in Rawalpindi, while Maulana Rafiq Jaami, Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Allama Tahirul Hasssan, Qari Asmatullah Muhavia, Maulana Aminul Haq Ashrafi, Maulana Habibur Rehman Abid in Faisalabad, Maulana Abdul Malik in Multan, Maulana Ahmed Makki, Mufti Imran in Muzaffargarh, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi in Gujarat, Maulana Shafi Qasmi in Sahiwal.

The Ulema stated that Hazrat Ali (RA)remained side by side with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) through every thick and thin.

“Hazrat Ali ibn-e-Abi Talib set precedents of wisdom, bravery, for Muslims to be followed. Saying of Hazrat Ali ibn-e-Abi Talib are like torch bearer for humankind in face of any issue and difficulty,” they said.

Meanwhile, as many as 200 participants of Youm-e-Ali processions were arrested Friday for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sindh government, which had earlier imposed a ban on religious congregations and processions, reportedly later marginally relaxed its restrictions on the occasion, though on the condition that all participants would properly follow all precautionary instructions. The relaxation was said to be on the request of Shia leaders, who gave assurances that all SOPs would be followed and the number of participants would be limited.

Processions with thousands of participants were carried out in the provincial capital and other districts of the province amid tight security, with some processions, such as those in Shikarpur and Jacobabad, meeting opposition from the police.