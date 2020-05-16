ECC approves Rs75b cash assistance for labourers

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved emergency cash assistance of Rs12,000 for labourers whose livelihood was affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECC in its meeting at the Cabinet Division on Friday approved the Emergency Cash Assistance (Criteria and Mechanism) to the labourers. The announcement was made earlier by Prime Minister Imran Khan and required the formal approval of the ECC.

The meeting of the ECC of the cabinet was chaired by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The prime minister on May 03, 2020 announced that the funds collected through PM’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Assistance Fund 2020 will be used to assist the labourers whose livelihood has been affected due to the lockdown and its impact on the economy. In his announcement, the PM directed that the funds shall be disbursed through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. The prime minister had also announced that for every rupee donated the government shall match four rupees in the fund. The budget envelop of Rs75 billion released to BISP out of the Rs200 billion earmarked in PM’s relief package for distribution among labourers in the country will be used for this purpose. The modalities of the disbursement are worked out by the Finance Division, Poverty Alleviation Division and BISP.

The BISP Board has approved that in order to identify the beneficiaries for Ehsaas Labour (Category-IV) the eligibility criteria used for Category–III of Ehsaas Emergency Cash may be used. The applications will be received only through Ehsaas Labour portal for inclusion of beneficiaries in Category-IV. Cash disbursement of Rs12,000, (one-time assistance) will be made to eligible applicants through existing payment mechanism of BISP. Provinces, AJK, GB and ICT will be allocated quota in Ehsaas Labour assistance in accordance with their population share.