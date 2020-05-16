Govt continues to violate Article 89 of Constitution: PPP

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader and former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Friday said the federal government continued to violate Article 89 of the Constitution, as it deliberately failed to lay the three ordinances before Parliament, which were promulgated during the virus crisis.

“This act is condemned, as Article 89 of the Constitution 1973 requires that an ordinance promulgated shall be laid before either House, if not a money bill, in the first session after such promulgation,” he said while talking to The News on Friday.

Rabbani said the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance No 1 of 2020 promulgated on April 17 had altered the tax structure and should have been passed or rejected by Parliament in its just concluded sessions because Article 77 of the Constitution 1973 states that no tax shall be levied for the federation except by an Act of Parliament. “Let alone being passed, it was not even laid before the National Assembly,” he said.

PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman also questioned the promulgation of the ordinance and asked whom the government wanted to protect with the new ordinance.

Commenting on the promulgation of the ordinance, she said without any public discussion, the government had made a quick law allowing Pakistani and dual nationals to protect from public knowledge a percentage of offshore holdings.

“In other words, all those who have split up their ownership in less than 10% in offshore companies now get to keep it secret,” she said. Senator Sherry Rehman asked what had happened to the accountability and transparency.