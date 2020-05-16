No bill to change 18th Amendment under consideration: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Friday said no bill or draft to change 18th Amendment was under consideration.

Speaking on floor of the National Assembly, the adviser at the same time maintained that no amendments repugnant to divine laws, enunciated in the Holy Quran and Hadith, could be made.

The adviser maintained that the process of accountability could not be stopped at the wish of few people but the doors of government were open for talks on reasonable changes in the NAB law.

“The government will welcome reasonable suggestions from the opposition to amend the NAB law,” he said.

Giving background of constitutional amendments following the 18th Amendment, he said several amendments were made in the Constitution in the past as it is permitted under the Constitution including the one regarding merger of erstwhile Fata with KP.

However, Babar Awan maintained that no amendments repugnant to divine laws, enunciated in the Holy Quran and Hadith, could be made. He also assured the House that recommendations of the National Assembly will be sent to relevant quarters. He said a special session before the budget session of the House will be convened to finalise recommendations of the Parliament to combat coronavirus.

The adviser said the government undertook intensive consultation process over the issue of COVID-19. He said President Dr Arif Alvi took Ulema and Mashaikh into confidence as a result of which a roadmap was prepared to ensure social distancing and other precautionary measures in mosques and during other religious activities.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza while participating in debate on COVID-19 said a uniform national policy should be evolved under cooperative federalism to combat the pandemic.

She said national food security should be strengthened and provinces have to play a role in this regard. She said empowering of local bodies can help reach out needy people in far flung areas.

The minister said the provincial finance commission should be announced so that every part of the country can get maximum benefits from dividends of the NFC.

Dr Fehmida Mirza while responding to criticism from the opposition members said complete lockdown was not a complete solution rather it is taken as a short term measure.

She observed that the present situation also helped in increasing capacity of hospitals and quarantine facilities saying that focus of the next budget would be COVID-19 related matters.

She regretted that even in the current serious situation, personnel agendas were dominating the national issues. “To fight against COVID-19, it is important to first end the disease inside the heart,” she said, regretting that instead of giving solutions, the members in the House were fighting with each other.