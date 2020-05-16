Germans support opening borders to EU

BERLIN: Fifty-five percent of Germans wanted borders between countries of the European Union (EU) to be fully open again, according to a Politbarometer survey published by the German public broadcaster ZDF on Friday.

At the same time, 41 percent of German citizens were against opening the EU borders completely again soon and only four percent were undecided about this matter, according to the survey among more than 1,200 German voters.The Ministry of the Interior announced on Wednesday that controls at the border with Luxembourg would end on Friday. Starting Saturday, controls at German borders with three neighboring countries — France, Switzerland and Austria — will be relaxed, but not yet fully discontinued.

There would be a “significant relaxation and simplification” at the borders, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said. By mid-June, border controls should be returned to normal levels if the development of COVID-19 infection numbers allows it.