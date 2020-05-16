Federal spending priorities deliberated

ISLAMABAD: The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, has asked the concerned authorities to show fiscal responsible attitude as corona impacts are expected to deeply distort economic fabric of the country.

While addressing a meeting at the Finance Division to discuss budgetary outlook for the next financial year, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has also asked all the federal ministries and divisions to come up with innovative and out-of-box brainstorming to achieve further cost cutting, along with efficient utilisation of meagre budgetary resources. The minister for industries & production and adviser to PM on commerce also participated in the meeting apart from the core team of Finance Division. The meeting discussed the spending priorities of the federal government amid corona led economic downturn and in the wake of IMF review.

The debt wing of the Ministry of Finance had shared the perspective on budget deficit projections as well as borrowing plans for foreign and domestic components of the debt. The T-bills and bonds that dominated domestic debt borrowing, had witnessed decline in cost of debt financing due to robust debt management strategy. It was apprised of the choice of timing of tapping the money markets and quantum of debt raising that helped in reshaping the maturity structure of debt portfolio. The growing market confidence has led to saving in borrowing costs for GoP as banks are now dominant participants in auctions.

It was highlighted that the debt to GDP ratio was distorted due to economic compression, while the finance adviser directed that the option of tapping Sharia compliant bonds may also be exercised to diversify the portfolio. The finance secretary told the meeting that with every one percent decrease in policy rate may save Rs50 billion in debt servicing. The DG Debt shared the details about re-pricing options for existing domestic debt portfolio, in case of interest rate cuts. The strategy of raising major chunk of financing needs through floating rate, during high interest rate environment was appreciated. The commerce adviser suggested that the debt managers must keep eye on the yield curve inversion and its implications on borrowing choices in a macroeconomic climate dominated by recessionary headwinds.

Meanwhile, Dr Ishrat Hussain highlighted the significance of broadening the investors’ base in the pursuit of better price discovery. The finance secretary also shared the plans for further expenditure squeeze, rationalising all domains of current expenditures, including running of civil governments, interest payments, subsidies and other related expenditures. Plan was shared to divert current expenditure savings to corona stimulus financing, under the vision of the prime minister.

The FS briefed about the core areas of reform pertaining to general austerity and discouraging supplementary grants as principle, adding that the proposal of disbursement of electricity subsidy to subsistence consumers through the Ehsaas Programme, damage control in PSEs, including their selective turnaround and scope of their management outsourcing through PPP modalities. The team deliberated on the transfer of four tertiary care hospitals from provinces to the Federation in the backdrop of new NFC talks, as the act would place additional recurring liabilities worth Rs27 billion per

year on the platter of the federal government.

The ongoing work on rightsizing of federal government by the PM’s task force led by Dr Ishrat Husain was appreciated as it is expected to bring a long-awaited fresh breeze in the corridors of status quo driven bureaucracy.