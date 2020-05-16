Sharif family made Rs17.5 bn transactions through 23 fake companies, says Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is as usual following a policy of thief makes noise.

In his statement on Friday, he criticised Sharif family and Asif Zardari and said that the Sharif family and Zardari have been TT master in Pakistani politics.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that Shahbaz Sharif conducted transactions through 23 fake companies and TT while these companies were run by family relatives and personal employees of the Sharif family.

He said that Sharif family conducted transactions ofRs17.5billion through these 23 companies and TT adding that GNC company established in 2015 were run by Nisar Ahmed and Ali Ahmed Khan. Fayyaz said that Nisar Ahmed has been director political and Ali Ahmed Khan has worked as his director strategy and policy while the GNC also got loans by showing its link with the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Provincial Minister said that Shoaib Qamar and Masroor Anwar withdrew a huge amount of Rs1.257 billion and Shahbaz Sharif bought two villas for his wife Tehmina Durrani.

He said that whole of Pakistan was seeing relationship of 23 fake companies with Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz and asked Shahbaz to inform the masses what relations he had with the GNC and Masroor Anwar.

The minister said that Masroor Anwar deposited Rs25 million to the account of Hamza Shahbaz and these transactions were carried out from the GNC accounts in three different transactions through the cash boys of the N-League. Hamza Shahbaz bought plots in Johar Town from these amounts, he added.