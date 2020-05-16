How to rig rules for staying in service? Tips from two veterans

ISLAMABAD: In 2019, Javed Ahmed was chairman of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) when his retirement neared. Like any government servant, he didn’t want to retire. However, unlike many of them, he had a plan and audacity to execute it. He ordered his staff to prepare a couple of proposals.

One was related to the creation of a post for an advisor on tax policy & administration. Qualification prescribed for the position would make him eligible for the position. It required a master’s degree in any discipline (that he had), age between 55 to 62 year (he was below 62) and minimum 20-year work experience in tax administration including five-year experience in sales tax on services matter (that he had). Advisory position was one of the two options he created keeping himself in mind as a prospective job-seeker.

Another one was the position of tax economist. Although it existed already, he was ineligible for the post due to the criteria prescribed for it. The post had required master or doctorate in the relevant field and Javed had neither. Only those falling in the age-bracket of 25 to 55 years could be considered whereas Javed was reaching 60. So the change was inevitable.

Thus second proposal was designed for tailoring the qualification criteria. The condition for degree in the relevant discipline was removed, according to the proposed revision,

and the age limit was also revised. Anybody aged between 55-62 years with master degree in any discipline was qualified for the position.

On September 17 last year, Javed presided a high-powered body of PRA wherein the creation of advisory position and revision in tax economist’s qualification were “unanimously” approved. Javed retired in October 2019 and two months later, PRA advertised the position of tax economist. As many as six applications were received and Javed stood out among them. Apparently, he is now tax economist (without any relevant qualification), he is said to be the defecto chairman who calls the shots. Facilities he availed as chairman continue to be at his disposal.

Dr. Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui, former secretary to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, was the next to rig the rules in order to save his future. He has served many a time on acting charge from 2015 onward. The PRA formed in 2012 is among those unfortunate organizations which have been run by adhoc leadership most of the time. Javed was acting chairman. Raheel held acting charge before him. Zain-ul-Abidin Sahi had succeeded him. Short before retirement, Raheel returned to PRA, again as acting chairman. He was simultaneously holding a position of the secretary to CM.

What Raheel did was far graver than Javed’s abuse of power. Javed had tinkered with regulations; though highly unethical it was in the domain of PRA to make amends. Raheel aimed at the rules which could only be amended at provincial cabinet level. Determining/ amending qualification of the chairman is authority of the provincial government; it can’t be done through amending PRA regulations. As he neared retirement, Raheel called a meeting in which a proposal was floated that PRA may be allowed to pick its chairman from the private sector and that an ideal candidate should be in the age-bracket of 55-62 years. The proposal was made conditional to the vetting of law ministry. However, it later turned out that the condition of vetting didn’t form part of the meeting minutes and the amended qualification of chairman was actualized through gazette notification nine days before the retirement of Raheel.

He is now in the race but PRA fears that this blatant abuse of power in amending the qualification of chairman by chairman-led meeting would not go unnoticed. Raheel wasn't available for comments. However, a source close to him said the said change was not meant for his personal interest. He did so in order to let talented individuals to come forward and serve PRA.

Present (acting) chairman Zain-ul-Abidin Sahi confirmed the both cases when approached. In the former case, he said Javed is competent to hold the position, however, he didn’t have answer when asked how come qualification for the post was changed for him. He dispelled the impression that Javed is calling the shots in PRA. In the latter case, he without going into details said there were some omissions in the process and PRA is trying to rectify it.