Jang-Geo workers’ protest to continue till release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

RAWALPINDI: The countrywide protest of the journalists, media workers of Geo and Jang Group against illegal arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and also against attempts to curb freedom of media continued on Friday.

The protesters pledged that the protest will continue till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. The countrywide protest entered 64th day on Friday as the protesters chanted slogans for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and condemned curbs on the freedom of media.

Addressing the protesters outside the offices of Jang and The News at Murree Road, the speakers called for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and termed the NAB laws black ones that only enacted for the political engineering and vowed to continue their protest till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Addressing the protesters, Chairman Editorial Committee of Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid said the workers of the Geo and Jang Group ae determined to sit on the roads till release of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief.

He said the efforts to limit the Geo and Jang Group and to mute the voice of free media will not be succeeded.

Chairman Joint Action Committee and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chishti said the mode of the protest will be changed.

He said the workers of the Geo and Jang group will foil all the conspiracies against the Geo and Jang Group and their Editor-in-Chief. Magazine editor of Jang Rawalpindi Farooq Aqdas said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is arrest of 800 employees of Geo and Jang Group.

He said the main purpose of arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is to weaken the Geo and Jang Group but they will fail in their efforts as the workers of the group stood with the Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Secretary General RIUJ and senior correspondent of the Geo News Asif Ali Bhatti said the workers of Geo and Jang group along with the support of journalist organisations of the country as well as international organisations of the journalists are determined to get Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman released.

He said the fault of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief is that he refused to bow before the illegal demands of the rulers.

Leader of PML-N Gilgit-Baltistan Hamad Habib said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He said the dictators have failed to gag the voice of free media and these rulers will also fail in their efforts.

A common citizen Muhammad Shahid said the Geo and Jang Group is fighting the cause of not only of media but also of Pakistan. Media workers of Jang Group Ghulam Jaffar, Munir Shah and Amjad Ali Abbasi said the workers of Geo and Jang Group are determined to foil the conspiracies against the Geo and Jang Group and will continue their struggle till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In Lahore, the protest against illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) continued here Friday and protesters demanded immediate release of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief.

The protesters including Shaheen Qureshi of Jang, senior journalists, civil society representative Abdullah Malik, Pakistan People’s Party Lahore spokesman Waheed Alamgir, Zaheer Anjum, Allah Rakha, Secretary Jang Workers Union Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Ali, Afzal Abbas, Akmal Bhatti, people belonging to various walks of life and employees of the Jang Group strongly condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

They said democratic and political struggle was progressing under the leadership of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. The vindictive politics and democracy could not go side by side, they said and added that Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief had been custodian of freedom of press in this part of the world.

The demonstrators held the incumbent government responsible for the current sorry state of affairs of media houses, especially their weak financial position. In the earlier days, the governments used to physically torture journalists, but now inflicting financial losses on the media through banning advertisement had become a tool of oppression, they added. Such punitive anti-media tactics of the Imran Khan-led government had resulted in serious financial problems for journalists, protestors added.

It is a pity that the incumbent government was not clearing advertisement bills worth six billion rupees before Eid. Such delays by the government would be detrimental to the cause of free press in the country, demonstrators added. They were of the view that fascist policies of the government were aimed to suppress freedom of expression in the country. Such tactics and illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman were tantamount to suppressing the media houses in the country.

The demonstrators asked the government to review its media policy as such approach was against the spirit of free media. They reminded the government that such repressive approach would not yield any desired results and the media organisations would continue their struggle for freedom of expression in all its forms.

In Peshawar, the workers of the Jang/Geo Group on Friday continued the protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of their demands. They criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) nexus. The protesters DEMANDED the release Mir Shakil-ur- Rahman and withdrawal of cases instituted against him.

The provincial vice-president of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khanimullah Khan visited the camp to express solidarity with the protesting media workers and display his party support to the Jang Group. Speaking on the occasion, Khanimullah Khan condemned the government for detaining the Editor-in-Chief of Jang, The News and Geo who represented the biggest media group of the country.

He lamented that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been arrested in a 34 years old property case that had nothing to do with the government. The PML-N leader said the Jang Group chief was being punished for writing the truth. Terming the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as an attack on the independent press, he said the irresponsible rulers were using the national institutions to victimize its political opponents and independent media. He said the PTI government could not accept the truth, adding the entire world had witnessed the dictatorial attitude of the present rulers. Khanimullah Khan said that all segments of the society, including opposition parties, lawyers, doctors, teachers, different organizations had condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman but the rulers were not paying any heed to the issue.

Daily Jang Resident Editor, Arshad Aziz Malik, Geo Bureau Chief Shakeel Farman Ali, Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Sabz Ali Shah and others spoke on the occasion. The speakers demanded an immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him.