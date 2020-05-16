Health protocols go unheeded: Corona cases rise to over 38,741

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country rose to 38,594 on Friday, as the federal and provincial governments’ repeated appeals and counseling to the people to strictly follow the health protocols have fallen on deaf ears. As many as 31 people dies on Friday with total toll reaching 833.



Of the total 38,594 confirmed cases, Sindh reported 14,916 cases, Punjab 14,201, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5,678, Balochistan 2,457, Islamabad Capital Territory 866, Gilgit-Baltistan 518, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 105 as of 12:40am.

Of 834 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 291 deaths, Sindh 255, Balochistan 31, Gilgit-Baltistan 4, Punjab 245, Islamabad Capital Territory 7, and AJK 1. The death of 11 more Covid-19 patients on Friday raised the death toll to 245 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 14,201 with the addition of 356 new infections.

As many as six patients lost their lives in Lahore, two in Gujranwala and one each in Gujrat, Multan and Rawalpindi. Out of the total fatalities in Punjab till date, 88 occurred in Lahore, 39 in Rawalpindi, 38 in Multan, 26 in Gujranwala, 15 in Faisalabad, six in Sargodha, five in Rahim Yar Khan, four in Gujrat, two each in Bahawalpur and Toba Tek Singh and one each in Attock, Hafizabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Muzaffargarh, Sheikhupura and Narowal.

As many as 50 new cases were confirmed in Gujranwala, 47 Faisalabad, 32 Sialkot, 11 Rawalpindi, 10 Sheikhupura, eight Okara, five Rahim Yar Khan, four Narowal, three each in Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib and Vehari, two Kasur and one each from Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Chiniot, Gujrat, Jhang, Lodhran and Toba Tek Singh.

Out of total Covid-19 patients in Punjab so far, 1,926 were preachers of Tablighi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims returning from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 11,134 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission. Out of total confirmed patients 4,720 have gone to their homes after recovery, 234 died while 8,960 were still under treatment at different hospitals and quarantine facilities across the province.

Out of the collective figure of common citizens, prisoners and those isolated at quarantine facilities in Punjab, the highest number of 6,867 cases have been confirmed in Lahore alone, which has become an epicentre of coronavirus with 88 casualties and addition of 168 new cases of coronavirus.

So far 978 patients are diagnosed with Covid-19 in Multan, 842 in Gujranwala, 802 in Rawalpindi, 602 in Gujrat, 571 in Faisalabad, 494 in Sialkot, 325 in Sargodha, 277 in DG Khan, 176 in Muzaffargarh, 170 in Rahim Yar Khan, 163 in Jhelum, 129 in Lodhran, 127 in Bahawalpur, 126 in Hafizabad, 108 each Vehari and Sheikhupura, 98 in Kasur, 95 in Khushab, 93 in Bhakkar, 83 in Mandi Bahauddin, 82 in Narowal, 65 in Attock, 63 in Jhang, 61 in Nankana Sahib, 48 in Bahawalnagar, 47 in Layyah, 44 in Chiniot, 38 each in Pakpattan and Okara, 36 in Sahiwal, 33 in Rajanpur, 31 each in Mianwali and Toba Tek Singh, 24 in Khanewal and 21 in Chakwal.

As per spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 151,247 tests had been performed in the province. Out of those, he said, 13,914 tested positive for the virus.

The total tally of COVID-19 patients in AJK has crossed 105 as 12 more persons were tested positive yesterday of which 10 are of two families in Muzaffarabad and one each in Mirpur and Kotli districts, but all have come from outside the territory.

Five family members of an 80-year-old patient who died of COVID- 19 a day earlier, are among the 10 new cases traced in Muzaffarabad, while the persons tested positive in Mirpur and Kotli had arrived from Gujranwala and Gujrat a few days earlier to assume their work as tailor master, said Dr Mustafa Bashmir, spokesman for the prime minister on COVID-19.

Dr Bashir said the government was trying to trace the contacts of already positive cases and people came from outside Azad Kashmir to contain the spread of virus in local communities through outside carriers and all the cases were traced through random sampling mechanism.

Earlier, AJK was near to end the COVID-19, as only a few patients were left as active cases but for the last couple of days, new cases came from different areas of Punjab and their local contacts that show ineffective measures of government to check the movement of people from other parts of the country in AJK.

The spokesman said with the addition of new cases, the number of active cases had risen to 28 from 16, majority of them in Muzaffarabad, 76 patients had recovered and one died and situation was pretty under control.

Meanwhile, a latest nationwide survey conducted by Ipsos Pakistan has revealed that Pakistanis despite attaining awareness about COVID-19 last month were now not adhering to the required Standard Operating Procedures, which may worsen the situation in days ahead.

"Quite worryingly, after attaining universal awareness of COVID-19 in April, Pakistanis seem to start forgetting it. Similarly, perceived level of threat and preventive measures compliance is going down significantly," the findings of the survey disclosed.

According to the survey, despite high awareness, only 50 per cent of Pakistanis feel concerned about the spread of virus. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emerged as a province whose population was most nervous about the pandemic.

A decline was also witnessed in the people’s perception of a complete lockdown across all provinces while more drop was witnessed in Sindh and Balochistan, it added.

The survey also revealed that amid coronavirus, majority of Pakistanis did not intend to buy new stuff on Eidul Fitr. This included people mainly belonging to lower income groups and rural areas.

Some 80 per cent of the Pakistanis think that economic activity and businesses should reopen even if the virus was not fully contained which was the highest among all 15 surveyed countries.

Similarly, 80 per cent Pakistanis expect things would return back to normalcy by June and were quite optimistic that the economy would recover quickly once the lockdown was over. However, interestingly, like other countries, majority of Pakistanis feel nervous about leaving homes when businesses re-open and travels resume.

About 80 per cent Pakistanis think COVID-19 will negatively affect their jobs or businesses but majority of Pakistanis were unlikely to learn any new skill during the lockdown period. About 70 per cent Pakistanis believe they will be closer to family, friends and relatives as a result of COVID-19 crisis. The survey noted that 50 per cent Pakistanis were offering Taraveeh prayers at homes, and 30 per cent going to mosques.

Despite limited knowledge of precise Standard Operating Procedures for mosques, 80 per cent Pakistanis believe that the SOPs were being followed in mosques, the survey noted.

For Pakistanis local news channels and the religious places were the most reliable source of information regarding COVID-19 while 33.3 per cent Pakistanis show lack of confidence in social media platforms. Over the past month, there is decline in confidence in social media amid fewer discussions of the topic.

Sample size of the snap poll was over 1,000 with 58 per cent from Punjab, 22 per cent from Sindh, 14 per cent from KPK, 4 per cent from Balochistan and three per cent from Azad Kashmir. Seventy per cent of the participants were male while remaining 30 per cent were female.