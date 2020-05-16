Sindh govt to take action against water thieves

SUKKUR: The Sindh Minister for Irrigation Sohail Anwar Sial has said the government is seriously taking complaints regarding illegal pipes, watercourses and lifting machines used to steal water and deny that to the tail end farms.

While presiding over a meeting in Larkana, Sohail Anwar Sial directed the relevant authorities to take strict actions against such elements, involved in illegal activities. He asked the irrigation department officials to remove illegal pipes, water courses and lifting machines immediately, saying that Sindh government was following the directives of chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to ensure irrigation water to all growers. The minister suggested the growers to keep in touch with the chief engineers, and executive engineers to lodge their complaints on the social media account of the Sindh government.