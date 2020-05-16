Covid-19 claims four more lives in Sindh

SUKKUR: Four more COVID-19 patients died in different parts of Sindh, while Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adil Tasawwur has also became the latest victim of Covid-19 and after his positive report, the samples of his family members and other staff were taken for the test. The DC Sukkur has quarantined himself at his house.

A Grade-19 officer of the education department died of Covid-19 in the isolation ward of Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS). According to the brother of the victim, his brother got critically injured in a road accident and was hospitalised in Karachi where the doctors told them that he was Covid-19 positive patient. He was shifted to LUMS, where he died. The deceased was buried according to the prescribed SOPs in the Noor Shah graveyard of Tando Jam. A woman identified by her first name Saeeda also died due to Covid-19 in the isolation ward of LUMHS hospital Hyderabad. Similarly, a resident of Latifabad, Din Muhammad, died due to Covid-19, while in Larkana, a man who lived in Kichy Muhalla, Larkana, died due to Covid-19. Meanwhile, the local transmission cases of Covid-19 was identified as nine in Jacobabad, 62 in Larkana, 4 in Qambar including a PPHI doctor, 8 in Jamshoro, 3 new in Shikarpur, 2 in Moro and 16 in Ghotki on Friday.