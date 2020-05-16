Covid-19 claims four more lives in Sindh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Four more COVID-19 patients died in different parts of Sindh, while Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adil Tasawwur has also became the latest victim of Covid-19 and after his positive report, the samples of his family members and other staff were taken for the test. The DC Sukkur has quarantined himself at his house.
A Grade-19 officer of the education department died of Covid-19 in the isolation ward of Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS). According to the brother of the victim, his brother got critically injured in a road accident and was hospitalised in Karachi where the doctors told them that he was Covid-19 positive patient. He was shifted to LUMS, where he died. The deceased was buried according to the prescribed SOPs in the Noor Shah graveyard of Tando Jam. A woman identified by her first name Saeeda also died due to Covid-19 in the isolation ward of LUMHS hospital Hyderabad. Similarly, a resident of Latifabad, Din Muhammad, died due to Covid-19, while in Larkana, a man who lived in Kichy Muhalla, Larkana, died due to Covid-19. Meanwhile, the local transmission cases of Covid-19 was identified as nine in Jacobabad, 62 in Larkana, 4 in Qambar including a PPHI doctor, 8 in Jamshoro, 3 new in Shikarpur, 2 in Moro and 16 in Ghotki on Friday.