Sindh warns severe locust attack in coming weeks

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu has warned of a severe and damaging locust attack in upcoming weeks in 15 districts of the province

Talking to local journalists on Friday, the provincial minister expressed grave concern over the locust attack and the indifferent attitude of the federal government for not taking the issue seriously despite various warnings from experts. He said the fresh attacks might be more serious and devastating as compared to the previous, when crops were badly attacked and devoured by the large swarms in a number of districts of Sindh. Rahu said the provincial government had already allocated funds to purchase the required quantity of pesticides and to hire an aircraft to spray to eliminate the menace effectively at their breeding time. He also informed that the Sindh government despite limited resources managing to exterminate the insects from the province. Rahu strongly criticised the federal government for not taking the locust attack warning seriously.