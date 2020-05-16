Over 4,700 stranded Canadians return

Islamabad: The COVID-19 pandemic is a fast-evolving crisis, which has left thousands of travellers stranded around the world.

Since the suspension of all regular international flights in Pakistan, the High Commission of Canada has worked closely with the Government of Pakistan and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to return home over 4,700 Canadians and other eligible travellers stranded in Pakistan.

To date, 16 special PIA direct flights to Toronto have departed from three major Pakistani cities - Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore – with Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and other eligible travellers on board.

Between 16 March and 14 May, the Government of Canada has facilitated the repatriation of approximately 32,000 Canadians from 90 countries on 264 flights. These efforts were led by Global Affairs Canada (Canada’s Foreign Ministry.