close
Sat May 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Or Correspondent
May 16, 2020

Over 4,700 stranded Canadians return

National

OC
Or Correspondent
May 16, 2020

Islamabad: The COVID-19 pandemic is a fast-evolving crisis, which has left thousands of travellers stranded around the world.

Since the suspension of all regular international flights in Pakistan, the High Commission of Canada has worked closely with the Government of Pakistan and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to return home over 4,700 Canadians and other eligible travellers stranded in Pakistan.

To date, 16 special PIA direct flights to Toronto have departed from three major Pakistani cities - Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore – with Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and other eligible travellers on board.

Between 16 March and 14 May, the Government of Canada has facilitated the repatriation of approximately 32,000 Canadians from 90 countries on 264 flights. These efforts were led by Global Affairs Canada (Canada’s Foreign Ministry.

Latest News

More From Pakistan