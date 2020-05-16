Railways to recruit four special advisers

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways will recruit four special advisers for the Railways board to re-organise the department on modern lines. According to the Railways sources on Friday, the decision of recruitment of four professional advisers in MP-1 scale has been taken on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan under the suggestions of Adviser to Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain.

Initially, an advertisement was issued by the Railways for recruitment of an adviser human resource development to revamp and build the human capital, adviser business planning, who would lead the PR towards a vibrant business entity, while the third adviser technical would transform the department to new technological horizon.

The advertisement for the fourth adviser legal to protect the legal rights of the Railways would soon be published. These advisers would be recruited for two years on contract initially. However, the contract might be extended on good performance. Foreign experts would also be invited to join the Pakistan Railways in its restructuring process on modern lines, department sources said.