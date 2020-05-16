Chinese company supports local community on COVID-19

Islamabad: To fight against the COVID-19 Chinese government is providing its full support to Pakistan along with this Chinese companies working on different projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are also playing their part to support local community.

A Chinese company China Gezgouba Group Corporation (CGGC) working on Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, which is located on Kunhar River in the Kaghan Valley of District Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

Pakistan government has imposed lock down after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. In this situation it has become difficult for locals to get food items. To support the local community CGGC has distributed 200 food packs which includes flour, rice, oil, sugar, tea and soaps among the general public.

To ensure the safety of their employees from coronavirus CGGC has conducted spray in working places and installed walkthrough spray gates. Pakistani employees of CGGC while talking to China Economic Net said that company is taking all measures to ensure safety of its staff from COVID-19.