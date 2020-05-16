China builds digital system to improve Thar coalfield efficiency

ISLAMABAD: China Railways 19th Bureau Group has established 4G and GPS automatic dispatching system for the second phase of Thar coal mine project. This aimed at ensuring cost reduction and efficiency improvement of Thar coal mining, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

The second phase of Thar coal mine project is expected an annual output of 7.6 million tons. Regarding that the system is able to improve productivity of Thar coal mine more than 15%, In other words due to the digital automatic system, now the annual output of the second phase of Thar coal mine project presumably could be increased.

It is the first GPS automatic dispatching system of Pakistan. Up to now, total 13 excavators, 74 dumper and 12 relative apparatuses of the coalfield installed GPS and concluded in this system. Coverage has exceeded more than 80% of whole the second phase of Thar coal mine project.

Due to the harsh climatic conditions and complex geographical situation, traditional manual scheduling mode limited capacity of coal mining to a huge extent. According to the mining personnel, this system is able to improve productivity effect of Thar coal mine more than 15%.