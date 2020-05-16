‘No benefit’ in hydroxychloroquine virus treatment

PARIS: Treating COVID-19 patients with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) had no positive effect and caused other health complications, two new studies showed Friday.

The anti-inflammatory has been touted by US President Donald Trump among others as a potential "game changer", after initial studies in lab settings showed it may be able to prevent the virus replicating.

But several subsequent studies -- including one funded by the US government -- appear to have doused hopes that HCQ can help patients hospitalised with COVID-19. In the first study released Friday, researchers in France monitored 181 patients hospitalised with pneumonia due to COVID-19 and who needed oxygen.

Eighty-four were treated with HCQ and 97 were not. They found no meaningful difference between the groups for either transfer to intensive care, death within seven days or developing acute respiratory distress syndrome within 10 days.