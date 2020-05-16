Petrobras books steep loss amid ‘worst crisis in 100 years’

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil´s state-run oil company Petrobras reported a steep net loss for the first quarter of the year Thursday and warned more heavy losses were on the horizon because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company posted a net loss of 48.5 billion reals ($8.35 billion at the current exchange rate) for the first three months of the year, its worst quarter since it was hit by a huge corruption scandal in 2014-2017. The loss was mainly because of a 65.3-billion-real impairment charge the firm took when it wrote down the value of some of its oil fields, saying the “challenging environment” now meant they were overvalued. “The global oil and gas industry has been hit hard and is facing its worst crisis in the last 100 years,” chief executive Roberto Castello Branco said in a statement.