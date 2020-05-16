New York City lockdown extended till June 13: governor

NEW YORK: Lockdown measures in New York City have been extended until June 13 under an executive order signed by state Governor Andrew Cuomo. Stay at home orders will be eased for the state´s five least populated regions, however, allowing businesses there to get back to work gradually. New York City is the US epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with more than 20,000 people dead. Cuomo signed the order Thursday night. Statewide lockdown orders had been due to expire Friday.