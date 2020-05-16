‘No benefit’ in hydroxychloroquine virus treatment: two studies

PARIS: Treating COVID-19 patients with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) had no positive effect and caused other health complications, two new studies showed Friday. The anti-inflammatory has been touted by US President Donald Trump among others as a potential “game changer”, after initial studies in lab settings showed it may be able to prevent the virus replicating. But several subsequent studies — including one funded by the US government — appear to have doused hopes that HCQ can help patients hospitalised with COVID-19. In the first study released Friday, researchers in France monitored 181 patients hospitalised with pneumonia due to COVID-19 and who needed oxygen. Eighty-four were treated with HCQ and 97 were not.