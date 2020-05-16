close
Sat May 16, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2020

Another three die of corona in Swat

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
May 16, 2020

MINGORA: Health officials said on Friday that coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Swat district, taking the total death toll to 26 in the area. Also, another 25 people have been infected with the virus, and the total number of positive cases has reached 455 in the district now. The new corona cases have been reported form Odigram, Saidu Sharif, Landex, Kota, Fizagat, Gulkada, Qambar, Shahdara, Sangota, Kanju, Mangalor, Matta, Kharerai and some other areas. Officials said that so far 160 patients have recovered from the disease in Swat.

